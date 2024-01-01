Ronda Rousey pregnant

Ronda Rousey is expecting her second child.

During an appearance on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the professional wrestler-turned-actress revealed that she is pregnant.

Amid speaking to host Dave Bautista about her debut graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected, Ronda displayed a growing baby bump while wearing a flowing pink and white dress.

Ronda didn't offer up any further comment on the happy news.

The Mile 22 star welcomed daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo with husband Travis Browne in September 2021.

And while Ronda rarely speaks about her home life, in an interview for People back in June 2023, she revealed that her little girl appears to have inherited the "tough" gene from her.

"Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much," she smiled. "She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!"

"The world isn't ready for this little girl," the 37-year-old added.

Ronda wed retired mixed martial artist Travis in his native Hawaii in 2017.