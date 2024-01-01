Kate Beckinsale calls on tabloid to remove 'entirely false' article about personal life

Kate Beckinsale has called on a tabloid journalist to remove an "entirely false" article about her life.

On Wednesday, editors at Dailymail.co.uk published a story with the headline, "Kate Beckinsale opens up about the 'difficult' time she's going through with her mother's cancer."

However, Kate took to Instagram on Thursday to post a lengthy statement in which she claimed she had never met or spoken to the journalist, Richard Eden.

"I do not know him and certainly would not speak to the daily mail or any other tabloid about something so personal that is not even mine to share," she fired. "Richard Eden was not at this event despite implying that he was and had a conversation with me."

The Serendipity star then claimed she was "ambushed" on the red carpet of a charity event by someone who started "asking personal questions".

Kate went on to criticise editors at the outlet for having an "obsession" with "keeping an image of me as sick and suffering" even though she has recovered from the illness that she experienced earlier this year.

"The daily mail have been contacted by my representatives and asked to remove this article which is entirely false with a false headline that somehow makes my mother responsible for a health issue that struck me four days after the funeral of my father," the actress continued. "They have refused multiple times.This is irresponsible and cruel and causes distress of which they have been repeatedly made aware. It is time to stop using real people's cancers and bereavements as some sort of sideways opportunity to body shame women."

Representatives at the publication have not yet responded to the Serendipity star's post.

Kate regularly shares updates about her personal life on social media.

In May, the 51-year-old revealed that she spent six weeks in hospital beginning in March after experiencing a Mallory Weiss tear that ripped "a hole between (her) oesophagus and stomach" and a "severe flare" of mast cell activation syndrome.

In addition, Kate noted that she had been battling "stress, shock and grief" following the death of her stepfather Roy Battersby in January and her "soulmate cat" last year.