Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman host surprise screening of Deadpool & Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman concluded their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour by hosting a surprise screening at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The actors walked out on stage at the San Diego Convention Center's famed Hall H alongside their co-star Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel boss Kevin Feige as if they were going to take part in a normal panel.

Reflecting on their final press tour stop, Jackman said, "We've been around the world with this movie but this is the icing on the cake, right here."

After a brief introduction, it was soon revealed that the event, dubbed The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, was simply a ruse and the audience were going to see the movie instead.

The surprise was revealed by Leslie Uggams in character as Blind Al in a video clip, in which she said, "Hello my lovely fans and friends, and I guess, Ryan Reynolds. Can we skip the bulls**t and just show the damn movie?!"

The stars then left the stage and Ryan, Hugh and Shawn took their seats to watch their film with a full crowd.

After the credits rolled and the house lights came up, the cast returned to the stage. According to a video by Variety, a visibly moved Reynolds told the audience it was an "emotional honour and a privilege to be up here standing next to THE X-Man, Hugh Jackman... just, wow."

The Australian actor added, "That was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I'm so privileged to have watched it with all of you. It's been 24 years since I first played Wolverine. Thank you Kevin, thank you everyone at Disney, back to Shawn and Ryan, thank you for giving me a reason to come back."

Reynolds then surprised the crowd by bringing out the actors who make cameo appearances in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.