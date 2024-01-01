Megan Fox sports baby bump in Machine Gun Kelly's new music video

Megan Fox has sparked pregnancy speculation by appearing with a baby bump in her partner Machine Gun Kelly's latest music video.

In the new music video to Lonely Road, the singer's collaboration with country star Jelly Roll, the Jennifer's Body actress plays his pregnant partner and appears in several scenes with a bump.

In a notable scene, MGK kisses her lips and her stomach before being handcuffed by police after robbing a bank to solve their financial troubles.

While the narrative is fictional, there are parallels to real life, as the promo features Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo and references their well-publicised infertility struggles.

The story ends eight months later with Megan taking their baby daughter to visit the rapper-turned-singer in prison.

The tot was identified as Baby Violet Leika in the credits, and her mother, Anna Cejka, posted the clip on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "My baby in the last scene."

After MGK shared the video on Instagram on Friday, his comments were flooded by people asking if Megan was really pregnant or if she was simply wearing a prosthetic for the story. Neither he nor Megan has addressed the speculation.

The Transformers star shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 15-year-old daughter named Casie with his ex-girlfriend.

Megan and MGK, real name Colson Baker, began dating in 2020 and they got engaged in 2022. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, the actress confirmed they had called off their engagement but refused to clarify their relationship status.