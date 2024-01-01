Lady Gaga hits back at Paris 2024 Olympic Games performance criticism

Lady Gaga has defended her jaw-dropping Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony performance from critics.

As athletes and their flag-bearers made their way on boats down the river Seine in the French capital, Gaga emerged from behind a plume of giant feathers at the river edge to perform an energetic rendition of Mon truc en Plumes by Zizi Jeanmaire.

While the performance was met with rapturous applause from those lining the banks of the Seine, many watching at home took to social media to express confusion that she was performing in the ceremony.

One fan posed on X, "Got to say Lady Gaga is a surprise? They couldn't find a French singer? #OpeningCeremony."

Following her performance, Gaga defended her involvement, while also sharing secrets from her scene-stealing moment.

She wrote on Instagram, "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song-a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

Revealing a connection between herself and Zizi Jeanmaire, the Grammy Award-winner explained, "This is not the first time we've crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter's musical Anything Goes which was my first jazz release."

And defending her inclusion, she wrote, "Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music - I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth - Paris."

She added, "I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills - I bet you didn't know I used to dance at a 60's French party on the Lower East Side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honour of you - it's a gift I'll never forget!"

The star, who performed on a set designed to represent the grand staircase of the Grand-Palais, went on to detail how eco-friendly her performance was saying pom poms were rented from the archives of cabaret theatre Le Lido, while costumes were made by Dior using naturally moulted feathers.

She concluded, "Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year's Olympic Games! It is my supreme honour to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!"