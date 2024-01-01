Sinéad O'Connor waxwork removed after family complaint

Sinéad O'Connor's waxwork has been removed from the National Wax Museum in Dublin following complaints.

A life-size model of the late Irish singer was unveiled at the wax museum on Thursday, a day before the one-year anniversary of her death.

The wax model was unveiled standing alongside figures of Star Wars characters Darth Vader and Qui-Gon Jin, who were played by James Earl Jones and Liam Neeson - provoking a backlash from the singer's fans.

Sinéad's brother, John O'Connor, slammed the likeness as "inappropriate", telling RTÉ's Liveline, "It is hideous and does not resemble my sister. It looked like something that was a cross between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds."

Following the complaint from the Nothing Compares 2 U singer's family and her fans, the museum decided to retire the waxwork hours after it was revealed.

Confirming the decision in an Instagram post on Friday, the museum announced, "In response to the public's feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinéad's devoted fans.

"We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinéad's unique presence and essence as we intended."

They went on to confirm they would create a new model, that would reflect the late Grammy Award-winning singer's "true spirit and iconic image."

Sinéad was found dead on 26 July 2023 at her South London home, with a coroner later announcing the cause of death as death by natural causes.