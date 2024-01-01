Sandra Bullock 'doing okay' a year after partner's death - report

Sandra Bullock's friends have told how she's coping a year after her partner died.

Sandra's partner of eight years, Brian Randall, 57, died last year after a three-year battle with ALS.

His death was around 18 months after Sandra publicly stated she needed to "take a pause" from her career in order to spend time with family, including her adopted children, Louis, now 14, and Laila, 11.

"She's doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom," a source has told People.

"Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love. Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed."

The comments come after the actress celebrated her 60th birthday on 26 July.

Sandra hasn't indicated when she'll return to work, but it has been confirmed she'll appear with Nicole Kidman in a sequel to their 1998 hit movie Practical Magic, although no date is attached to the project.

She has also hinted she would like to work with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves again. In May this year, the pair marked the 30th anniversary of the cult film, appearing on the 50 MPH podcast.

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," she said. "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe."