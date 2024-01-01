Kathy Griffin confirms successful vocal cord surgery

Kathy Griffin has confirmed her vocal cord surgery was successful.

The comedian took to Instagram to update fans on the "groundbreaking" surgery she'd had to repair her voice.

"Many of you know I had lung cancer, and then during my lung cancer surgery, the surgeon actually killed my left vocal cord permanently. But I had a groundbreaking surgery," she said in the update. "I have an implant in my left vocal cord, and you guys, I sound like myself again! I can yell, and I'm so excited for that!"

The 63-year-old joked, "It's like a boob job in my throat."

She also used the post to show her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election. "I have hope again," she said. "I just want to say Harris for President! There's hope for the first time! I feel like I have a voice, and she can really win this!"

Kathy announced she was free from lung cancer in December 2021. Surgery during her illness paralysed her left vocal cord and she'd already had one procedure to try and fix it.

"I'm getting an implant in my left vocal cord, which was left permanently paralysed during my lung cancer surgery, where they took out half my left lung," she had previously explained. "I also have an aperture, which is a tear above my vocal cords and that's why sometimes when I'm doing stand-up my voice goes to a higher pitch," she continued. "But I am a little nervous about this one 'cause it's my voice."

The My Life on the D-List star is set to resume her My Life on the PTSD-List tour in August.