Ryan Reynolds finally shares gender of youngest child

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his fourth child with wife Blake Lively is a boy.

The superstar couple welcomed their fourth child at the start of 2023, but it took over a year for either to spill any details about their latest new arrival. Yet, just a few days after the Deadpool star revealed the name of his fourth child, he confirmed Olin Reynolds is a little boy.

Reynolds shared the news in a bittersweet conversation with John Bell, who founded the mental health non-profit Walking 4 Hope after the death of his late son, Jake.

"I want to share with you that I too have a son, Reynolds told Bell. "And if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."

Aside from Olin, Reynolds and Lively share three daughters: James, Inez and Betty, and the prospect of having a son once "terrified" Reynolds, who himself is the youngest of four boys.

"When we had our youngest (daughter), I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls," Reynolds told Access Hollywood in November 2021.