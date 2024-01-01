Cara Delevigne's family mansion listed at $30 million

Cara Delevingne's dad Charles has listed the family's opulent London home for $30.6 million (£23.6 million).

The five-bedroom Belgravia mansion is the childhood home of models Cara and Poppy Delevingne - and shows that they grew up surrounded by opulence and splendour.

The Grade II listed double-fronted period house was built in the early to mid-19th century. It comprises four storeys plus a lower ground floor. On the raised ground floor, there is a grand entrance hall, which leads via double doors to the dining room.

With animal print walls and gold gilded ceilings, the 5,456 sq ft home also boasts a passenger lift, marble fireplaces, rooftop terrace with bar, gym and steam room.

Marketed as being conveniently located for a wide range of shopping, transport and recreational facilities nearby in both Knightsbridge and Belgravia, the grand residence is within walking distance of upscale department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

Cara grew up here in Belgravia with two older sisters, Chloe and model and socialite Poppy, and a paternal half-brother, Alex Jaffe.

Their parents are property developers Charles Hamar Delevingne and his wife Pandora Stevens.

Cara has been modelling since the age of 10 and launched her acting career in 2012.