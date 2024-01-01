House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy admits filming 'takes a toll' on their body

House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy has admitted that filming "takes a toll" on their mind and body.

The British actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has opened up about how exhausting filming can be.

"I'm really good at it now," Emma said of shooting TV series and films during a recent interview with GQ. "Shooting is not a normal way of living. It's not a particularly healthy way of living."

The 32-year-old added, "That's why it can only exist in shorter bursts."

Emma, who is best known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, explained that they shot the second season of the fantasy drama series for six months, which took a "toll" on them.

"We shot for six months on series two... if you're shooting in-studio, you're without sunlight," they said. "It takes a toll on the body and your mind, I think. As so many jobs do."

Emma then told the publication, "You have to cede control, because shooting is too expensive, and it's too logistically complex."

To compensate for this, the star likes to make the most of their downtime.

"The older I get, I also really enjoy being in control of my life and my time. I like the gaps... I think sort of wandering around (between jobs) is a really important part of my life. I really cherish it. So I've been doing a lot of that," they continued.

The second series of House of the Dragon began airing on 16 June, more than two years after the release of the first series.