Jamie Bell still hopes to make Fred Astaire biopic

Jamie Bell still hopes to star in a movie about legendary actor and dancer Fred Astaire.

It was announced in December 2020 that the Billy Elliot star would be playing Astaire alongside Margaret Qualley as his dancer partner Ginger Rogers in a movie titled Fred & Ginger.

While production has yet to get underway three-and-a-half years later, Bell is still hopeful that the movie will see the light of day.

"We have some great people in some good slots," the British actor told Variety. "It's about finding windows and scheduling."

Max Minghella, who is a producer on the movie, added, "We love that project. We're dying to make it and I think we will."

Elsewhere in the interview, the All of Us Strangers star explained that his fascination with Astaire and his quest for "perfection" drew him to the film.

"What makes his life interesting?" Bell said. "It's always just about the pursuit of something that is perfect. And how hard that is? It's not just him, right? He has to a dance with a partner. How complicated is that?"

Bell, who is an experienced ballet and tap dancer, noted that he wasn't taught ballroom dancing so learning it for the film will be "tricky because it's very specific".

Tom Holland was also attached to a movie about Astaire in 2021 but production appears to have stalled on that project too.