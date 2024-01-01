Robert Downey Jr. unmasked as Doctor Doom for new Avengers movie

Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as iconic comic book villain Doctor Victor von Doom in the next Marvel's Avengers movies.

The 59-year-old previously played billionaire inventor Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe films - but the character was killed off in blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Fans were stunned to learn on Saturday that the actor is set to return to the franchise but will now be playing a villain.

Robert's casting was announced at Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con with the actor prompting screams of excitement from fans when he was unveiled as the new villain.

Dressed in a green suit, the actor gleefully declared, "New mask. Same task. What did I tell you? I like playing complicated characters."

He is expected to play the supervillain in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars which are due to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027 respectively.

Oscar-winning star Robert previously played Iron Man in an impressive 10 Marvel films beginning with the 2008 outing, Iron Man.

He returned to play the role in two sequel films and also briefly featured in the 2008 feature The Incredible Hulk.

He starred in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame - and also cropped up in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.