Josh Hartnett compares new horror movie to Taylor Swift tour

Josh Hartnett has compared his upcoming horror movie with the ongoing Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

The 46-year-old Hollywood heartthrob plays a character called Cooper 'The Butcher' in M. Night Shyamalan upcoming horror film Trap.

The movie follows Josh's character as he attends a concert by a music superstar and implies he has gone there to commit murder while the authorities wait to catch him.

Now Josh has explained how he thought the filming process came across as too over the top, but his attitude has changed since attending Talyor Swift's latest world tour concerts.

The dad-of-four told the Associated Press, "I took (my kids) to the Eras Tour about two weeks ago when it came to London, to see Taylor Swift, and that was the first big thing they were interested in seeing.

"What was amazing about it, I sent a picture to Night basically saying this is life imitating art. Because when we shot the film I felt like his characterization of the audience felt over-the-top to me, as someone who hadn't been to a pop concert with their kids yet."

The Faculty actor went on to explain that he hadn't realised just how invested modern audiences are in the lives of their present day idols.

He said, "(During filming) I was like, these guys are way too into it, people aren't like this at concerts. I remember concerts being like, everybody's too cool to really do anything. Things now are...they're rabid. Kids are rabid about the artists that they love now."

He added, "So when I went to the Eras Tour, I watched that sort of interaction. Their intense idolising of Taylor Swift and like crying when they saw her and all of that was in line with what Night created here, which I was pretty impressed by."

Josh has been married to St Trinian's actress Tamsin Egerton since 2021 and they share four children together, although they have kept the names and genders of their children largely secret.