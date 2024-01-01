Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden secretly marry in Scotland

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are now husband and wife after a six-year romance.

The 30-year-old Irish actress and the 34-year-old Scottish hunk met on the set of their 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots in which Saoirse played the titular character and Jack played Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley.

The couple have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight in the years since, but now reports have revealed that they are happily married after celebrating a ceremony in Edinburgh.

The Irish Independent reports, "Only a handful of the couple's closest friends were present and all the guests were sworn to secrecy."

Saoirse and Jack desperately tried to keep their relationship under wraps ever since they were linked.

The pair have insisted via the press that they don't want to talk about their love for each other.

Speaking to ES Magazine in 2019, Jack insisted he "wasn't going to talk" about the romance, adding he didn't "like talking about that side of life".

He insisted at the time, "Most of the actors I know live pretty normal lives, it's just every now and again they have to do something ridiculous or extraordinary. My life hasn't changed. People seem more interested - I guess that's changed, for sure."

Saoirse has also been stubbornly silent when asked about the relationship.

The Telegraph previously asked the star, "Am I allowed to ask if you're going out with the person that everyone thinks you're going out with?"

But the Irish actress bluntly replied, "No."