Ben Affleck's friend confirms actor 'going through a thing'

Ben Affleck's friend Kevin Smith has opened up about his friend, admitting he's "going through a thing."

Movie producer Kevin hinted at Ben's marital woes with Jennifer Lopez at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

"Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot," he told audiences.

He told how his wife suggested he talk to Ben to see how he's doing, but he decided to wait.

"I, being his least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped..my wife was like, 'Oh, you should reach out to him,'" he explained. "I was like, 'The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot.' So when he's in a good place, he'll let me know."

The pair worked together on Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Clerks II, and Kevin also directed Jersey Girl, which starred Jennifer Lopez.

He's due to start filming the next Jay and Silent Bob instalment later this year, and hinted Ben, 51, may get involved in the project.

"I'll be reaching out to him," the 53-year-old said. "He may even come play, but I haven't been anywhere near the situation."

Kevin was a guest at Ben and Jennifer's 2022 wedding in Georgia, and after the event told how emotional the ceremony was.

"I'm a crier," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But I bawled throughout (the wedding) because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful. He wrote his vows - they (both) wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking."