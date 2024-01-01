Holly Candy leads tributes for late Neighbours matriarch

Holly Candy, AKA Holly Valance, has paid tribute to her on-screen Neighbours mum, who died suddenly on the weekend.

"Deeply sad losing Janet Andrewartha. She was a superb human being who taught me so much from the age of 15," the former actor and singer posted on X.

"I'll treasure her last trip to the UK forever. Precious memories I'm so grateful for. A beautiful, talented, hilarious & kind woman. I'm so glad it was you who played my Mum. You were the real deal. Made us feel safe. And looked after us when we were all so young in the industry. It was an honour to work beside you and call you a friend."

Neighbours fans around the world have been left heartbroken after it was revealed on Sunday that Andrewartha, who played Lyn Scully on the soap, had died aged 72.

She was widely remembered for her acting work which also included a turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.

Janet died in her sleep last Friday, with her daughters Sarah and Eloise by her side, the Herald Sun reported.

Neighbours costar Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson on the soap, shared a tribute on the show's Instagram page, writing, "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet... she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl."