Blake Lively finds 'straight up peace' in flower arrangement hobby

Blake Lively has opened up about her love of floristry.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared several photos showing her picking flowers in a garden and arranging them in vases.

In the accompanying caption, Blake explained that she has enjoyed being in the garden and working with flowers for many years, long before she was cast as florist Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us.

"I've always thought I was a florist, well before playing one. I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them & give them new life. Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that's been one of my creative and meditative anchors," she wrote. "It's design, it's interacting with nature, it's a multi-sensory joy. Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet. It's straight up peace. No there's no joke coming. Just me being earnest about flowers. Ugh pure sincerity. I hate it here."

In addition, Blake posted several snaps of her and her co-star Isabela Ferrer arranging flowers at a press event for the upcoming movie.

"Last couple slides are when I got to arrange flowers for @itendswithusmovie press with @isabela.ferrer it's neat to see our personalities come through in the flowers. This is why I love this stuff. All the ways you learn about people when you watch them create in different mediums fascinates me. We were rushing, but I'm a proud peacock over our arrangements!" the 36-year-old continued.

Blake's sweet message quickly racked up close to two million likes and caught the attention of lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

"What beautiful arrangements!" she praised. "You are doing it all!!! Cannot wait to see your new movie!!!!!"

It Ends with Us is set to hit cinemas next month.