Lana Condor mourning loss of her 'beautiful mama'

Lana Condor is mourning the loss of her mother Mary.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star posted a throwback photo of herself as a child with Mary on Instagram on Sunday and revealed her mother had died "a few days ago".

In her emotional post, Lana admitted she was struggling to articulate "the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost" and that she keeps thinking her mum has popped out to run an errand and will "call (her) right back".

"It's only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you've been gone for way longer and also like you just left," the 27-year-old wrote. "I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity. I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say 'I love you more than you could possibly ever know,' I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you'll find me again. I love you endlessly."

Lana was only four months old when she and her brother were adopted from a Vietnamese orphanage by Americans Mary and Bob Condor and brought to live in the U.S.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress went on to share what she had learned from her late mum, writing, "I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you. You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate. You taught me to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts. You taught me empathy, in a world that needs much more of it. You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice."

Lana received condolences in the comments from the likes of Olivia Munn, Gemma Chan and Brenda Song.