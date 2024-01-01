Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery speculation

Selena Gomez has hit back at speculation suggesting she has undergone plastic surgery.

Last year, Marissa Barrionuevo - who works as a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office - posted a TikTok which included a series of side-by-side photos of the singer-actress from over the years. The content creator didn't speculate over whether she believed Selena had gone under the knife.

But on Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building star saw the TikTok and was quick to clap back.

"Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up," she fired, seemingly referring to being prescribed a steroid by her doctor. "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Selena has been open about her struggles with autoimmune disease lupus and other serious health conditions. She received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Soon after Selena commented on the post, Marissa apologised for any hurt she may have caused.

"I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever," she stated in a new video.

Marissa captioned the footage, "Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily (I love you) I hope we can move past this and be besties."

And Selena accepted her apology.

"I love you," the 32-year-old replied. "Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."