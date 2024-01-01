Katherine Schwarzenegger confirms third pregnancy

Katherine Schwarzenegger has confirmed she is expecting her third child with husband Chris Pratt.

The 34-year-old writer had a baby bump in a series of pictures from what appeared to be a children's party on Sunday.

"It isn't a party without a bunny appearance," Katherine captioned the Instagram snaps, which also featured a fluffy white rabbit.

In the photos, Katherine wore a pink outfit with a pink hat beside her, which social media users believe hints that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy star are expecting a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, already share two daughters, Lyla, three, and Eloise, two. Chris also has a son, Jack, 11, with his ex-wife, actress and producer Anna Faris.

Chris, 45, also took to Instagram to share photos of his wife and two daughters, writing of Katherine in the caption, "Greatest party planner in history!"

The couple's posts come a month after it was first reported they were expecting their third child together in June.

In an interview with Today earlier this year, Katherine revealed that she wanted to raise her children in the same way she was raised by her parents, actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

"I've never looked at it as anything other than a huge gift," she said of her childhood. "My mom and I are incredibly close."