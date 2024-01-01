Chelsea Handler slams J.D. Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comments

Chelsea Handler has slammed J.D. Vance for resurfaced comments he made claiming the USA was being run by "childless cat ladies."

The 49-year-old comedian took issue with the 39-year-old politician's comments which she branded "women-hating".

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV host went on a stinging attack, blasting, "To put it in women-hating terms you understand, you're being hysterical."

Addressing the politician, she said, "Listen up you wingnut elegy, this country is still controlled by men and systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men.

"Let's be clear, there is no correlation between childless people and the presidency. For example, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn't have children. In fact, he had two stepchildren. That's right, just like someone else I know (referencing presidential hopeful Kamala Harris)."

Chelsea continued, "To your point about Kamala not being fit because she's not a mother, I'd like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother."

She added, in a searing comment about Donald Trump, "Maybe if she had five kids with three different men, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon that would be more palatable to Republican men."

The backlash stems from a 2021 video of Vance which has resurfaced since he was confirmed by Trump to be his running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Footage showed Vance telling broadcaster Tucker Carlson that the United States was being run by, "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."