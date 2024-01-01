Nina Dobrev gives update on 'excruciating' knee snapping accident

Nina Dobrev has updated fans on her recovery following her horrifying biking accident earlier this year.

The 35-year-old actress, who dates Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, was rushed to hospital in May after she "snapped" her knee after falling off a dirt bike.

Nina and Shaun attended the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris last Friday where the Canadian star was seen walking with her knee in support bandages.

Posting a video on Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared news of her recovery, revealing, "Three months today marks my first and last time on an electric dirt bike.

"After losing control and crashing the bike - and a not-so-quick hospital visit - I found out that my ACL had completely torn off, my meniscus was torn through and I had a fracture in my tibial plateau. Not ideal."

The star recounted how she had to wait three weeks after her accident for the swelling to go down before doctors would operate to correct the damage, and needed to have blood drained from her knee - a process she described as "excruciating."

The actress continued, "There's obviously the physical pain that comes with surgery and recovery, but what I wasn't necessarily prepared for was the mental toll that it would take."

She went on, "This whole experience has tested me physically and mentally but with time, I started making progress. Each day, one step in front of the other, one exercise after the other, one piece of bacon after the other, I got stronger and stronger but it was exhausting at times. It's crazy how we take very basic things for granted."

Explaining why she wanted to share footage of her hospital treatments, Nina revealed, "A lot of people have been asking how I'm doing, so the reason I made this video is to share my progress and my experience. But I also wanted to show other people that are either going through the same thing or about to go through the same thing that there's a light at the end of the tunnel if you stick to it."

The Vampire Diaries star added, "And try to laugh a little in the process. It's nature's best medicine."