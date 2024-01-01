Lea Michele shares multiple miscarriage agony

Lea Michele has candidly discussed the difficulties she faced conceiving her second child revealing she endured multiple miscarriages.

The 37-year-old American actress delighted fans in March when she announced she is expecting a daughter with husband Zandy Reich.

The couple are already proud parents to three-year-old son Ever Leo, but the Glee star has now explained they endured heartbreak while trying for a second baby.

Opening up on the BDA Baby podcast, Lea said, "I had never had a miscarriage before. The first one, I was like, 'That was weird'. When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong'."

The TV star explained she wanted to "step away" from trying again as she felt it was not the "right time" to get pregnant - but was later left devastated when she endured a third miscarriage.

She said, "It wasn't until a little bit later (that) I had another. I was working at the time. It was super challenging to ... process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful."

Lea consulted her doctor to check if there were any health issues, and she was consequently diagnosed with endometriosis - a medical condition which sees tissue similar to that found inside the womb growing in other parts of the body.

The actress underwent surgery and said she was, "Put on so many drugs and medications and (got) one thousand shots (before falling pregnant)."

Lea announced her second pregnancy in March, sharing snaps of her baby bump on Instagram alongside a caption stating, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."