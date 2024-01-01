Blake Lively sparks speculation she's starting a beauty brand

Blake Lively has sparked speculation she is to launch her own beauty brand.

There's a new Instagram account called Blake Brown Beauty, which the actress follows. The new account currently only follows Blake.

There's just one post on the page, showing what appears to be the 36-year-old actress with her hair tied up in a bun, as she adjusts the collar of her leather jacket.

The gold logo on the page has a hexagonal logo that's is reminiscent of the branding for Blake Lively's beverage lines, Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, and could also be seen to look like a makeup palette or bronzer.

The name, Blake Brown Beauty, is thought to reference to Blake's real surname, which is Brown. Her stage name Lively comes from her dad, Ernie, who also used the name Lively in his work as an actor.

The rumours come off the back of her cameo as Lady Deadpool in the hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine, where she appeared as the female equivalent of Deadpool, played by her husband Ryan Reynolds, 47.

She's previously spoken about how she believes you shouldn't bow down to beauty trends, and instead find what suits you.

"I think it's just about finding what makes you feel good," she told E! Insider in 2016. "I've done that thing where you look through magazines and you like a look and you try to look like whatever everybody else is doing and it does not feel good. So I think just as long as you own it and you feel good."