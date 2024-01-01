Hearing for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to change name is postponed

The hearing for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to drop her dad's name has been postponed.

The 18-year-old has filed to drop her "Pitt" from her surname, so she's legally known as Shiloh Jolie.

The hearing was due to take place on Monday but, "unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine said in a statement.

He added, "This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Shiloh filed to legally drop her father's name from her double-barrelled surname on her 18th birthday in May, paying for her own lawyer to do so. She also published a notice in the Los Angeles Times, announcing her intent to change her name; this is required by California law of all people wanting to change their name.

Shiloh has a fractured relationship with her father, Brad Pitt. It's believed this stems from an incident in a private jet in 2016 when he allegedly became violent towards his family. He now has limited contact with all six of his children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

It's believed the actor is "aware and upset" of the name change, according to People magazine.

Brad and ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been going through an acrimonious divorce since 2016. Technically they are divorced but continue to dispute how they will split their assets.