Actress Erica Ash dies

MADtv actress Erica Ash has died at the age of 46 following a battle with cancer.

On Monday, Erica's mother Diann Ash announced the sad news in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones," Diann commented. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

To conclude the message, Diann asked that anyone who wanted to honour Erica's memory make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.

"We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time," she added.

Erica was known for her appearances on sketch comedy shows MADtv and The Big Gay Sketch Show. She also later starred on the Starz sitcom Survivor's Remorse and had a part in 2013's Scary Movie 5. One of her final roles was in 2023 western comedy Outlaw Johnny Black.

Taking to Instagram, Loni Love offered up an emotional tribute to Erica.

"I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash has passed...Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor's Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work," she wrote. "She would always just be there.. now she's gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans."

Meanwhile, Jon Cryer recalled how he enjoyed working with Erica when she guest starred on the TV show Extended Family.

"Erica was such a joyful presence. She guested on Extended Family and absolutely lit up the room. I'm stunned. My love and condolences to her friends and family. Such beauty. Such talent," he posted.