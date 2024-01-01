Bella Hadid 'shocked and upset' over controversial Adidas shoe campaign

Bella Hadid has responded to the backlash over her appearance in an Adidas shoe campaign.

Earlier this month, the German sportswear brand unveiled an advertisement in which the American model - who has Palestinian heritage - was seen wearing a pair of red SL72 sneakers that were created to commemorate the 1972 Munich Olympics.

However, many followers were quick to point out that the games were marred by a terrorist act in which a group of Palestinian gunmen from the militant organisation Black September raided the Olympic Village and killed two members of the Israeli team, taking another nine members hostage. The hostages were later also executed after a failed rescue attempt.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Bella issued a lengthy statement in which she emphasised that she was "shocked" to learn more about the events of the Munich Olympics.

"I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972," she began. "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated."

Bella went on to note that she wishes she had done more research before agreeing to appear in the campaign - but also called out her own team and Adidas bosses to do better.

"My team should have known, adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up. As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong," the 27-year-old continued. "While everyone's intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent."

Elsewhere, Bella asserted that it "hurt her heart" to see people make a connection between the campaign and the "liberation of the Palestinian people" amid the current Israel-Gaza conflict.

"Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism. This campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are," she wrote, before concluding: "I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people. I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide."

Earlier this month, Adidas officials removed the advertisement and apologised "for any upset or distress caused" by the connections to the "tragic historical events".