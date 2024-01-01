Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt rushed to hospital after traffic accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was rushed to hospital after crashing his electric bike into a car on Monday.

Law enforcement told TMZ that the 20-year-old was riding along Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles around 5pm on Monday when he reportedly crashed into the back of a car stopped at the red light of an intersection.

According to witnesses, the driver of the car got out to check on Pax and police and paramedics appeared on the scene. Pax reportedly suffered a head injury and hip pain so he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was reportedly in a stable condition in the hospital, although medics feared he might have suffered a minor brain bleed.

Pax was born in November 2003 in Vietnam and adopted by Jolie, 49, from an orphanage in 2007. He was formally adopted by Pitt, 60, in 2008.

Jolie and Pitt, who were married between 2014 and 2016, share five other children; Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Shiloh is currently in the process of trying to get "Pitt" dropped from her name so she will be legally known as Shiloh Jolie. A hearing into the matter was postponed on Monday due to a clerical error and is now scheduled to take place on 19 August.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars were declared legally single in 2019 but they are still fighting over custody of their children, division of assets and their winery.