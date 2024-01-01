Joaquin Phoenix: Lady Gaga spat up coffee when she first heard me sing

Joaquin Phoenix has recalled Lady Gaga "spitting up coffee" when she first heard his singing voice on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

The 49-year-old actor reprises the role of Arthur Fleck/The Joker in the sequel and reflected on how he received vocal tips from the pop star turned actress - who stars as music therapist Lee/ Harley Quinn.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Joaquin quipped: "I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident.

"Gaga was always very encouraging of just, 'Go with what you feel, it's fine.'"

He added: "For somebody who's not a performer in that way, it can be... uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting."

Joaquin also explained that his mentally ill character's singing voice was intentionally imperfect.

The Oscar-winning star said: "It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes.

"Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He's not a singer, and he shouldn't sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that's taking a shower and just bursts out into song."

Gaga explained that she will be showcasing a different singing voice from the norm through her part in the picture.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker said: "People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That's me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I'm playing a character.

"So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee, and to not come from me as a performer."