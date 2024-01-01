Freddie Prinze Jr. sets sights on I Know What You Did Last Summer return

Freddie Prinze Jr. is "motivated" about returning for the sequel to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

The 48-year-old actor played Ray Bronson in the 1997 slasher flick and is optimistic about making a return in the reboot that is penciled in for a 2025 release date.

Freddie told Us Weekly: "Nothing's a lock until there's ink on paper, until the contract's signed, but I'm definitely talking to them. And if we can make everything work – and I know they wanna make everything work – then we'll try and make it work. But we gotta make sure everyone's schedules fit.

"Everyone has to be happy with the script. I knew Jen Robinson, the director (of the reboot), and I like Jen Robinson very much as a director and as a person. I think people like her are the future of this business. So there's a lot of good things that make me want to do the movie.

"I'm motivated, I know they're motivated. I know both sides are trying to make it work. And hopefully we do."

It was reported last year that Freddie and Jennifer Love Hewitt were being lined up to star in the reboot alongside new cast members Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

The original film featured Hewitt and Prinze Jr. alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Johnny Galecki, Ryan Phillippe and Bridgette Wilson Sampras.

It followed a group of teenagers who accidentally killed a man on their high school graduation night, and they try to cover it up.

However, one year later they find themselves being stalked by a killer wielding a hook.