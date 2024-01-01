Sigourney Weaver to make West End debut

Sigourney Weaver is set to make her debut on London's West End later this year.

The American actress and film producer is to star in Jamie Lloyd's upcoming West End production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Sigourney, best known for her roles in Ridley Scott's Alien franchise and James Cameron's Avatar films, will play the sorcerer Prospero in the play.

The Jamie Lloyd Company announced on Instagram on Tuesday, "The legendary #SigourneyWeaver makes her West End debut as Prospero in this enchanting story of revenge and forgiveness."

The production will mark the first time the 74-year-old actress has appeared in a Shakespeare play since she starred in a 1986 off-Broadway revival of The Merchant of Venice, in which she played Portia.

The Ghostbusters star also appeared in a 1979 touring production of King Lear.

Director Jamie told Deadline, "Sigourney knows her Shakespeare, she knows theatre, and I could not be more excited that she has agreed to play this role."

He then revealed that one night he had an epiphany that Sigourney would "create theatrical electricity" as Prospero.

"She's such a lovely, witty person. So insightful," he continued of the actress. "She'd read the play, especially from a perspective of a woman playing Prospero. And that really excited her and it made sense and illuminated the play in new ways."

Previews of the play begin at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 7 December and run for eight weeks until 1 February.

Jamie also revealed that Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will star in his production of Shakespeare's romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, which begins previews on 10 February and runs until 5 April.