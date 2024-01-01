Pax Jolie-Pitt 'stable' following e-bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt is "stable" following an accident on his e-bike.

His mum Angelina Jolie is "with him" in hospital, "and reported that he's stable," sources told People magazine.

The 20-year-old son of Angelina and Brad Pitt was hospitalised after he had an accident on his e-bike on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ the crash was so severe they initially believed Pax to be dead, but he regained consciousness when the paramedics arrived.

Pax was not wearing a helmet, according to law enforcement sources. It's believed he crashed his e-bike in to the back of a car that was stopped at a red light. He reportedly sustained a head injury and is having hip pain.

The accident is believed to have happened in heavy-traffic on Los Angeles' Los Feliz Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident was reported on Monday afternoon, and that a severe traffic collision report was completed.

Pax had been seen riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike around Los Angeles just days before the collision, although it's unclear if this is the same bike that he crashed on.

Medics reportedly feared he may have a bleed on the brain, although no further details have been released.

Pax was born in Vietnam and was adopted from an orphanage by Angelina in 2007, when he was four. He was formally adopted by Brad Pitt the following year.