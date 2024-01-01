Nicola Peltz sues dog groomer for emotional distress after pet death

Nicola Peltz is suing a dog groomer for emotional distress after her pet chihuahua died in his care.

The 29-year-old's dog Nala died in June after a visit to the groomer.

"Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath," she wrote on social media at the time.

"We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything."

Now the model and actress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, is seeking justice for Nala. She has filed a lawsuit against the grooming company HoundSpa, naming one particular staff member, Jony Ceballos as the perpetrator.

In the paperwork, she claims Jony has a history of "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs," and alleges Nala was left "injured and in severe physical distress" after having a routine grooming in HoundSpa's mobile van.

She is also accusing HoundSpa owner Deborah Gittleman for keeping Jony on staff, even though she claims there were past complaints about his mistreatment of animals.

She claims she has been left emotionally distressed by the situation, saying she treated the pet "like her own child." She also claims her other dog, Angel, is suffering since the incident, and now shakes and screams when left alone.

The paperwork states that if she wins compensatory damages and punitive damages, she will donate the funds to a dog rescue charity.

"I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families," she said. "I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak."