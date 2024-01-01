Kathie Lee Gifford hospitalised after fall

Kathie Lee Gifford has revealed she was hospitalised after a fall during her hip replacement recovery.

The TV presenter told People magazine how she suffered a fractured pelvis in two places and was hospitalised for more than a week.

Gifford told how she "moved 300 books by myself" during book signings in Nashville and put her body under too much pressure.

The next day, one of the former Today co-host's friends came by to pick her up and she tripped hurrying to the door.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford told People. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

Gifford, who co-hosted the talk show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1985 to 2000, described it as a humbling experience.

"You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older," Gifford says. "And as much as I don't wanna think about it, I am.

"The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.'"