David Corenswet celebrates end of filming Superman

David Corenswet has celebrated the end of filming Superman with an hilarious video.

The Twisters actor, who had to maintain a buff physique and stick to a strict diet throughout filming, marked the end of production by filming himself taking a big bite out of a brownie before doing a "that's a wrap" signal with his finger.

He simply captioned the Instagram video with the hashtags "#wrap" and "#Superman".

Superman, which is due to be released in July 2025, marks Corenswet's debut outing as Clark Kent and his superhero alter ego.

Writer-director James Gunn announced the end of filming on Tuesday by sharing a picture of himself, Corenswet and cast members Nicholas Hoult, Sara Sampaio and Maria Gabriela De Faria on set in Svalbard, Norway in the first week of shooting.

"And that's a wrap," he captioned the post. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn't always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I've encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

He continued, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we've shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the new Lois Lane, shared Gunn's picture on her Instagram Stories and joked that she still has "Svalbard FOMO".

Filming began on 29 February, Superman's birthday. Gunn will now spend almost a year in post-production before the film's release on 11 July 2025.