Neve Campbell reveals Scream VII will focus on Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell has revealed the Scream horror franchise will once again focus on her character Sidney Prescott.

The Wild Things actress made her debut as Sidney in the 1996 original and led three more films until Scream 4 in 2011. However, when the franchise was rebooted in 2022, Sidney was sidelined as a supporting legacy character while Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega took over as leads.

Campbell opted not to return for 2023's Scream VI due to a pay dispute with the studio, but in a remarkable U-turn, she announced her comeback for Scream VII in March.

And she has now revealed that the franchise will be returning to its roots and focusing on its beloved scream queen once again.

"We are going to follow Sidney," she told Entertainment Tonight, before adding that she is hoping to receive the final script this week.

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board," she continued. "I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

When asked if any other legacy characters might return, Campbell played it coy and cheekily replied, "May-haps."

The Craft star announced her return to the franchise after Barrera was let go over controversial social media posts and Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Scream VII will be directed by screenwriter and franchise creator Kevin Williamson. Production is set to begin in December.