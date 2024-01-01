Brittany and Cynthia Daniel pay tribute to Sweet Valley High creator Francine Pascal

Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have paid tribute to late Sweet Valley High creator Francine Pascal.

The twins, who played Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield in the '90s TV adaptation of Pascal's young adult book series, have paid tribute to the writer following her death on 28 July.

"She touched the hearts and minds of so many with her entertaining and relatable portrayals of teenage life," the 48-year-old sisters told People in a statement. "We always felt loved and appreciated by Francine. She'll be greatly missed."

Brittany also posted a throwback photo of herself on the set of the show with Cynthia and Francine, who served an executive producer on the teen drama, on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the snap, "Thank you #FrancinePascal for your kindness, grace and inspiration!"

Pascal and a team of ghostwriters wrote more than 180 novels in the Sweet Valley High series in the 1980s and 1990s. Set in the fictional California of Sweet Valley, the TV adaptation ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997.

The author passed away at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on Sunday following a battle with lymphoma, her daughter Laurie Wenk-Pascal told The New York Times. She was 92.

Over the course of her career, Pascal also wrote novels Save Johanna!, The Ruling Class, If Wishes Were Horses and the Fearless series.