Jennie Garth reflects on Beverly Hills, 90210 cast's bond after Shannen Doherty's death

Jennie Garth has reflected on the bond between the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 following the death of Shannen Doherty.

The 52-year-old actress has shared that the cast of the teen drama series have continued to lean on each other since the show ended in 2000 after ten seasons.

The main cast included Jennie, Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, the late Luke Perry and Shannen, who died on 13 July aged 53.

In a new interview, Jennie told People that she and her former co-stars have known each other since they "were all so young, it's a connection that it's really hard to explain."

The What I Like About You actress continued, "People don't, I think, fully understand it when you experience life-changing events like that for so long together during your formative years, you have a connection that can never ever be broken by an argument, or a death, or opinion."

Shannen's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed on 14 July that "she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

The cast also suffered a loss when Luke died on 4 March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

Jennie went on to share that she and her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars have come together after Luke and Shannen's deaths and will continue to support each other.

"No matter what, there's that connection there, and it will be there for the rest of each of our lives and beyond," the actress said. "I think just really honouring that connection, and we have been supportive."

She added, "We do reach out to each other here and there and offer each other support and just tell each other we love each other."