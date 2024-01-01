HBO confronts House of the Dragon season finale leak

HBO has released a statement after scenes from the House of the Dragon season finale leaked early.

Fans of the fantasy drama were dismayed on Tuesday when scenes leaked from the final episode of the second season days early.

Footage, seemingly captured on a secondary device filming moments from the upcoming episode, appeared on TikTok before going viral via other social media outlets.

Now HBO has addressed the controversy, stating, "We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms.

"The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."

House of the Dragon - a prequel to Game of Thrones - has been a ratings smash for HBO, with over 8 million viewers tuning in to watch new episodes drop on the network on Sunday nights.

The season finale is due to air on Sunday 4 August at 9pm - but many fans have had moments from the dramatic climax ruined by the early leak.

In June, ahead of the second-season premiere, the show - which stars Doctor Who actor Matt Smith and Wanderlust star Emma D'Arcy - was renewed for a third season.