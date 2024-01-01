Vivienne Jolie-Pitt starts new job as theatre usher

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter has started a new part time job.

Vivienne, 16, was seen working as an usher at The Whitley theatre in Hollywood, according to People magazine.

The theatre was showing, Reefer Madness: The Musical, and Vivienne was spotted helping guests find their seats before the show began.

The show is a reboot of the 1998 musical, and some of the original stars of the show, including Kristen Bell and Lori Allen made appearances at the event. Kristen is a producer on the new version of the show, along with Alan Cumming.

In May, Vivienne attended the opening night of the revival with her mum, Angelina. At the time, Kristen spoke about how much the support of the star meant.

"She just said she wanted to come out and support. Which I thought was a lovely gesture, particularly for a project that is launching in Los Angeles where it's not the biggest theatre community, or it maybe has a different identity than a New York community," she said.

Vivienne appears to be interested in working in theatre. Earlier this year, she encouraged Angelina to sign on as a producer for a musical adaption of The Outsiders, after she saw a version of it performed in San Diego. She worked as Angelina's assistant throughout the production.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to others," Angelina said at the time. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."