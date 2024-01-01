Chrissy Teigen's son diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her son Miles' health diagnosis.

The model confirmed the six-year-old has Type 1 diabetes, after fans spotted his Type 1 monitor on a photo she shared on her Instagram page.

"A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago - Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and Team USA," she wrote. "Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his Type 1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."

She continued, "So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine," she continued. "I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

She revealed her son was only diagnosed by chance, because he was being treated for another illness.

"A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they all went to the same camp and well, it happens," she wrote.

"But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 - going to the hospital for something completely different."

He's now having regular insulin to keep him healthy. "Last night, we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go!" she said. "A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."

Chrissy, 38, who is married to singer John Legend, revealed they've been talking to Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he 13.

"Nick was so kind to him!! We were so lucky to run into him," she wrote.

Nick, now 31, has previously spoken about how he's coped with his diagnosis. "I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways," he said in 2021.

"It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, 'oh, this is a person living with it and they're following their dreams. They're doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down.'"