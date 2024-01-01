Nicolas Cage's son pleads not guilty to assaulting mother

Nicolas Cage's eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The case comes following an incident in April when his mother, Christina Fulton, alleged her son beat her when she tried to help him during a mental breakdown.

His legal team denies the allegations, claiming he "is simply a victim and witness".

Responding to his mother's claims that he needs "help" after he allegedly assaulted her, Cage Coppola quipped, "She needs help," when TMZ approached him outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

The outlet also spoke with Fulton after her court appearance. "I hope he gets the help he needs," she said.

Fulton recalled to Us magazine earlier this month how friends of her son had urged her to intervene when he experienced a "manic rage".

He allegedly lashed out at her. "I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries," she said.

She has since said she tried to avoid her son going to jail, in favour of a mental health evaluation.

Cage Coppola, meanwhile, told Us, "There is no help I desperately need. There is a lot of inaccurate information printed."

He was previously released on a $150,000 bond reportedly paid by his famous father.