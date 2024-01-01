Demi Lovato taps Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci for child star documentary

Demi Lovato has called on Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci to appear in her upcoming documentary about child stars.

The actress-singer launched her career after appearing on children's TV series Barney & Friends in the early 2000s before rising to fame after landing a part in Disney Channel's 2008 TV movie Camp Rock.

Now, Demi has co-directed a documentary titled Child Star alongside Nicola Marsh, with the Hulu project to include interviews with other child stars, such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star Drew, The Addams Family actress Christina, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, and Alyson Stoner.

"I'm so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart," the 31-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to thank our cast for being so vulnerable with their stories and our contributors for sharing their knowledge to help push the conversation forward. I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond."

Child Star will also include interviews with activists and journalists.

And co-director Nicola is excited for viewers to see the feature.

"It was a real peek of what it was like to handle meteoric fame in childhood and all the pressures that come along with that. It looks so fun and glamorous on the outside but actually it's really challenging to be forming your identity as a kid while also commodifying yourself," she added.

Child Star is set to premiere on 17 September.