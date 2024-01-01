Jennifer Aniston once hired Jamie Oliver to cook Brad Pitt's birthday dinner

Jamie Oliver has recalled how Jennifer Aniston once hired him to cook for Brad Pitt.

During an appearance on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Thursday, hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli asked the British chef to name some of the celebrities he's worked for over the course of his career.

In response, Jamie revealed that Friends actress Jennifer tapped him to cook for her then-husband Brad as a birthday present when he turned 40 back in December 2003.

"I don't make a point of cooking for celebrities per se but over the years, whether it's Oprah (Winfrey) or (Robert) De Niro or Brad Pitt all of that gang, you know, they are beautiful," he said. "I actually was Brad Pitt's 40th birthday present from Jen. She phoned up, and we put the phone down on her three times because we didn't believe it was her. We thought it was someone trying it on. So, she had to go through her agent to my agent, but I didn't really have an agent, so it took a bit of a while."

Jamie went on to describe how he took two young chefs along to help assist him at the party - and they couldn't believe their luck.

"(Jennifer) said, 'Would you cook for Brad? He's well into (TV show) The Naked Chef and all that business, like he watches it on TV and all that.' I said, 'Absolutely, and I'll do it for love, because I love you guys,'" the 49-year-old recounted. "I had two students who were only 15 that didn't even have a passport, and they'd never flown, so their first time flying was like Virgin (Atlantic, airline) upper class with a bar and before you know it, you've got two students that couldn't believe what happened to them. Within 30 seconds they were in the pyjamas they give you, 'I'm like, we haven't even taken off dude!' So, we went and cooked a meal. In there was Ed Norton and Courteney Cox... it was amazing."

Jennifer, 55, and Brad, 60, were married from 2000 until their divorce was finalised in 2005.

And Jamie was full of praise for the Hollywood stars.

"They're both beautiful people. (Jennifer) is everything you want her to be and more," he gushed.