Kevin Costner thanks Venice Film Festival boss for supporting his Horizon saga

Kevin Costner has thanked Venice Film Festival boss Alberto Barbera for supporting his Horizon film series.

The Dances With Wolves star launched his sprawling Civil War epic at the Cannes Film Festival in May. However, after Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 struggled at the box office in June, Costner and the film's studio Warner Bros. decided to postpone the August cinema release of the second chapter.

However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 will premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday 7 September. And, in an unprecedented move, the first chapter will be screened earlier that day.

In a statement, Costner heaped praise on the festival's Artistic Director Barbera for supporting his "cinematic journey".

"My dream was always to show @horizonamericansaga Chapter 2 at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter 1 earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter 2 that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director's vision," he praised.

"I'm indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them."

Costner invested his own money into his long-gestating passion project. He co-wrote, directed and starred in the first two chapters, while filming is already underway on the third instalment. Costner also plans to make a fourth and final chapter.

This year's Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 7 September.