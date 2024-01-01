Rebel Wilson hits back at The Deb producers amid defamation lawsuit

Rebel Wilson has hit back at the producers of her directorial debut The Deb amid their ongoing legal battle.

In early July, the Pitch Perfect actress called out producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron and executive producer Vince Holden on Instagram for allegedly stalling the release of her comedy. She also accused them of "inappropriate behaviour towards the lead" and "embezzling funds from the film's budget".

The trio responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Wilson for "spreading vicious lies". After they amended their complaint this week, the Australian star took to Instagram once again to hit back at the "absolute f**kwits".

"Len Blavatnik, please stop funding and protecting Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden," she wrote, addressing the billionaire financier who backed her coming-of-age musical.

"Clearly these recent press articles and constant retaliations against me for speaking the truth on my small Australian movie are FALSE," she continued. "All I did was tell the truth about these absolute fuckwits' - now they launch a bogus defamation suit and bogus articles to inflict further harm."

In addition, her lawyer Bryan Freedman told Deadline, "The number of people who back up Rebel's experience is staggering."

In her initial post, Wilson claimed the producers were sabotaging plans to launch The Deb at the Toronto Film Festival. However, around a week later, it was confirmed the film would close this year's festival in September.

The Deb, starring Tara Morice and Naomi Sequeira, follows two teen girls who attend a debutante ball in a small country town.