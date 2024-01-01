Demi Moore fronts fart positivity campaign

Demi Moore is the face of a new campaign that hopes to change attitudes towards farting.

The 61-year-old Hollywood star has teamed up with Wonderbelly antacids to promote a new book titled An Adult's Guide To Farts.

Demi, who has appeared in iconic films including Ghost and A Few Good Men, hopes to blow away the embarrassment that surrounds bodily functions.

Opening up to People magazine, she said, "Digestive health is an important yet often taboo topic. As babies, we're celebrated for bodily functions like pooping and farting, but as adults, we often hide these normal processes.

"Conversations I had with Lucas, a founder of Wonderbelly, inspired the An Adult's Guide to Farts book, highlighting that accepting these functions is better for our physical well-being."

She added, "While the book is funny and light-hearted, it has a message about self-acceptance. A read about farts that aims to make readers smile, feel more informed and be less embarrassed about their bodies."

Demi has been promoting the project via Instagram, and shared a video of herself reading extracts of the new book on her main grid on Thursday.

Turning to the camera, she asked, "What's the big stink about? " and encouraged fans to shake off the stigma around breaking wind.

In the accompanying caption she added, "This goes out to all my hot girls with stomach issues" while tagging her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.