Cardi B announces pregnancy amid divorce drama

Cardi B is pregnant with her third child - and the star broke the news hot on the heels of divorce reports.

The 31-year-old rap sensation has been married to fellow musician Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 32, since 2017 and together they share five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

On Thursday, news broke that the couple have filed for divorce - but just hours later, Cardi revealed that she is expecting.

Taking to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with her baby bump exposed, the I Like It singer gleefully announced, "With every ending comes a new beginning!"

She continued, "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"

She added, "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

Cardi and Offset's relationship has been tumultuous, beginning in 2016 before they married the following year.

They went on to welcoming their daughter in 2018 but split that December - before reuniting by February 2019.

Cardi then filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled again the following month and went on to welcome a son in September 2021 before reportedly splitting again in 2023.