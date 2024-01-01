Keanu Reeves to reunite with Bill & Ted costar Alex Winter on Broadway

Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reunite 35 years after their iconic film was released.

The two actors will team up in 2025 to co-star in a new adventure on Broadway, in the latest adaptation of Samuel Beckett's existential classic Waiting for Godot.

"We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favourite plays," Reeves and Winter said in a joint statement.

Reeves - who is known as the nicest guy in Hollywood - makes his Broadway debut as Estragon and Winter will be Vladimir in the play which will run in 2025 in an as-yet- to-be-disclosed theatre on the Great White Way.

Reeves and Winter became instant friends when they starred in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989. The film went on to become a cult classic and the two actors reprised their roles for sequels in 1991 and 2020.

They clicked instantly upon meeting.

"That happens in life very rarely," Winter told SyFy Wire in 2020. "We have a very similar perspective. Keanu is a very smart fella, and I enjoy his intellect and the way he looks at the world. And we laugh our butts off."

"I think of him as my brother," Reeves said in an interview with the New York Times.